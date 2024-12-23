Photo by Kaique Rocha: Pexels.com

Under the triple-laned

lit up turnpike overpass,

sharp-tipped weeds

reach through weathered rocks,

as if unaware

of how hard someone

tried to stop them.

There is growth under everything

you’ve driven past,

another WaWa, that bagel shop,

the Costco station

open at 6AM. Familiar curls

of highway gleam in the pre-dawn,

and on the radio,

a slow jazz movement

after the news

with promises

that an upcoming interview

will offer a glimpse

into a better way.

At the traffic light, a line

of cars behind you.

Upturned orange detour signs

lean against weedy guardrails,

while you snap back from a reverie

astonished

at how easy it seems

to start anew

once the light turns.

J. A. Lagana’s poetry has appeared in Atlanta Review, Burningword Literary Journal, Cider Press Review, Heron Tree, Rattle, and elsewhere. She is the author of the poetry collection MAKE SPACE (Finishing Line Press, 2023) and a forthcoming chapbook EDGE of HIGHWAY. She was a finalist for the 2023 Julia Peterkin Literary Award in Poetry. An avid bird-watcher and knitter, she is a founder and former co-editor of River Heron Review and lives in a Bucks County, PA river town where she raised her family. Learn more at jlagana.com.



