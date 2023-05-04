Dear Mother Earth

Photo by Ava Sol: Pexels.com

How often I think of you, each and every day I ask

what my actions have done and could do

to harm you, how to choose, what to use

for the food we want to grow, to keep, to cook,

what to throw away and how and where to put

each kind and weight of paper, cardboard, plastic.

What car will we buy now or next, what trips

will we take this summer, next year

how can we take care of you and ourselves too.

I worry about you when I open

my top kitchen drawer to pull out a plastic bag

its box designed to make its use trouble-free

for preserving the snacks, the sandwiches,

for my children’s lunch and our summer

sails on your blue waters. It’s for you that I wash

the used ones, that I nag my husband and children

to do the same. Just hang them here to dry I say,

we can reuse them again many times before we

put them into our closet bag then stuff

that bag of bags into the grocery store recycle bin

from which I walk away with faith that this final

act wipes away all our sins but worried

wondering if anyone really does right by you

with this overflow of tired plastic bags placed here

so that the virtuous, the dutiful among us can be

delivered from the guilt of our transgressions.

Bless me Mother Earth for I have purchased

Thai iced tea not knowing that this yellow straw would remain

a stain somewhere in your innards for over two hundred years.

I didn’t know the plastic bottles

(every second of every day

in the United States, a thousand thrown away)

that I faithfully put into the blue plastic recycle bin

would be shipped across your vast oceans all the way

to India to make a mountain not of your soil, stone,

trees, but of plastic we actually paid money for to slake

our thirst now down-cycled they say

to never

truly disappear

Forgive me for giving into the convenience

of this aluminum foil that I unroll

(two hundred and twenty containers

used every second—with its bauxite mined from your

red dirt and clay on one of your continents far from me)

to wrap around the ribs of an animal raised by a friend

not transported hundreds of miles because you see I am

trying to help you stay strong undiminished by the carbon

footprint that’s become a number I calculate to know

(16 metric tons average per person in the U.S.

4 metric tons average per person globally)

what it is I’ve done, to be sure

to be sure

Bless me Mother Earth for once I began

to see I couldn’t stop seeing the bits

of shredded blue tarp in our garden soil

the plastic plant labels, potting trays

plant pots, wheelbarrow, toothbrush, toothpaste tube,

trellis netting, lawn chairs, dish soap, hand soap bottles…..

Forgive me for—still —I have not refused

the job that requires I drive my fossil fuel fed

car three hundred more miles a week and I am

guilty too of turning the thermostat

to 58 degrees in the first sudden cold days

of fall using the oil extracted from deep

within your body our invasion our intrusion

thinking we can take whatever we want

You see there is so much more

so very, very much more I could say

I’ve only just begun but

let me not forget to say how deep

is my gratitude for your green

fields out my back window, your woods

in which I walk and wonder and pray, your tenacious

dandelion, eureka of forsythia, pink

and orange flame of tulips in the yard

before me stirring delight

in this long awaited for

spring day.

Denise Pendleton holds an MFA in Poetry from Washington University and is a recipient of The Jinx Walker Poetry Prize of the Academy of the American Poets. Her poems have appeared in American Sports Poems edited by May Swenson and Northwest Review, Tar River Poetry, and Kerning among others. Pendleton has taught writing to college students and held a variety of nonprofit jobs as an educator “from the balcony” to promote reading for all ages.