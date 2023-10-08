Photo by Ksenia Chernaya: Pexels.com

I was sitting on the field

drinking tea on a low stool

which I bought at the flea market

the other day I went round the city

visiting fellow hungry artists

who threw their workshops open

for all to see and wonder.

The flea market was on my way,

and I digressed since it was sunrise

I saw this ancient, grey stool

with legs like a dove;

the price was reasonable,

and the occasion sanguine;

I took it home.

My neighbors came around

to ask me how my visit was;

I showed them my little stool,

and they had joy and thrill;

they said it cost a fortune,

for such antiques were rare,

but I dismissed their praise.

A black-winged fly buzzed

where I sat sipping Peppermint tea;

the sun was waking up from sleep,

and the morning was moaning;

the fly threw its weight around

and thudded on my antique stool

that’s when I smiled and nodded,

that my treasure was worth a million.

Jonathan Chibuike Ukah is a poet living in the UK with his family. His poems have been widely featured in literary magazines.