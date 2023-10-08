I was sitting on the field
drinking tea on a low stool
which I bought at the flea market
the other day I went round the city
visiting fellow hungry artists
who threw their workshops open
for all to see and wonder.
The flea market was on my way,
and I digressed since it was sunrise
I saw this ancient, grey stool
with legs like a dove;
the price was reasonable,
and the occasion sanguine;
I took it home.
My neighbors came around
to ask me how my visit was;
I showed them my little stool,
and they had joy and thrill;
they said it cost a fortune,
for such antiques were rare,
but I dismissed their praise.
A black-winged fly buzzed
where I sat sipping Peppermint tea;
the sun was waking up from sleep,
and the morning was moaning;
the fly threw its weight around
and thudded on my antique stool
that’s when I smiled and nodded,
that my treasure was worth a million.
Jonathan Chibuike Ukah is a poet living in the UK with his family. His poems have been widely featured in literary magazines.