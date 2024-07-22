Under the Maple Trees

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

After the poem "Noon" by Louise Glück

They're older — elderly, really,

but still before dying:

that space of knowing imminent departure

prior to evaporation.

The small house breathes in

the couple's scent of soap

and attic —

early summer cool enough in the Ohio Valley

that the window units stay dormant.

These two lead me to think all old matrimonies

live out beneficent, minimal lives —

the lawn and the rooms expanding with the years

until they cover entire kingdoms and natural preserves.

They have nothing anyone wants,

yet so much peace and quiet they cannot

keep it for themselves — it seems to unfold

and tumble from the carpets and floral wallpaper,

flooding out the back porch.

Sunlight spills at a young angle

through the maple trees, pooling into a pond

in the backyard. Later I learn

two people moving like barges through the oily water of time

rarely live quietly — at some point they stop being adults

and become tree bark, dragon scale, chafing

the fluxed nerve of time.

So I look back on this portrait

where he loses his ring raking leaves in the backyard

and she grips the egg casserole in its pyrex

with her checkered, padded squares,

burning a thumb arched by arthritis

and wonder, as her shoot rises

through the bacon, toast, and gold-barred motes of dust:

what all they said

when they said nothing.

Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton holds an MFA from Texas State University. His poetry collections are Excavator (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press), and his poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Driftwood, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seeds Journal, and Sybil Journal.