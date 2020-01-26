Image: “Apple,” excerpt of “Still Life with Apple,” Judith Skillman, oil on canvas, 14” x 11”

for the 13th time i’ve looked at the time

glowing back from the phone that never sleeps

and speaking of never sleeping neither do i

well

let’s not exaggerate

i sleep but not much

as you with marauding fingers

hungry tongue

snake out from wherever you are

to here

exploring all those places

soft mountains to delta

doing all those things you could never write

saying only you got hard in dangerous situations

at all the wrong times

leaving the rest to my imagination

now it’s payback as i move through the days

heavy lidded exhausted

from the waking and sleeping

the waking…

all blood pooled in that moist swollen v

that must be pacified with open palm

and inadequate fingers

as i twist in the wind of desire

RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, Variant Literature, among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.

Judith Skillman paints expressionist works in oil on canvas. She is interested in feelings engendered by the natural world. Her art has appeared in Windmill: The Hofstra Journal of Literature and Art, Artemis, The Penn Review and other journals. Skillman has studied at McDaniel College, the Pratt Fine Arts Center and Seattle Artist League.