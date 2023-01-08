Little Death Livestock

Photo by Christine Kozak: Unsplash.com

The best lie he ever told me

was about the bull on his

grandfather’s farm, an atypical

creature all the cousin-children

played with, brushing his hide,

nuzzling him between the eyes,

treating him like a beast prepared

for better pastures but still consenting

to human contact, almost like a working

animal. Of course there was no bull,

or farm belonging to his grandfather;

he hated his cousins, called them

rednecks and true believers; bulls

might remain tame for extended periods

but the lack of volatility eventually

inspires a new round of their territorial,

disruptive imperative. I should have known better

but I was a city girl, the suburbs

actually, and I was homesick

for my parents who read to me

from a children’s book about

a friendly bull and somewhere

in my memory there’s a Girl Scout

or Brownie adventure to see

a bull in our very own neighborhood,

a holdover from when the area was

fire trails and rural outposts, another

tale we told ourselves about how we

were special. I remember this bull

like the other, as black and shiny on

its flanks as sable, like a primordial

wetness at the bottom of a wormhole

or the rinse stars are birthed in, so

their stories are always ready for

that scalding realization.

Jane Rosenberg LaForge writes poetry, fiction, and occasional essays from her home in New York City. Her new collection of poetry is My Aunt's Abortion (BlazeVOX [books] 2023). She is the author of three other collections, four chapbooks of poetry, a memoir, and two novels. Her most recent novel, Sisterhood of the Infamous (New Meridian Arts Press 2021), was a finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards in regional fiction (west).





The Potential in Architecture

The art of the possible

in the ranch-style house

circa the summer before

the sick cries

of digestive mishaps rang out

like the first message

by telegraph: what hath God

wrought in his wisdom

of making some deaf, and others

awful, intolerably loud; the builder

followed the hearing woman’s

specifications so echoes would

travel paths between bedrooms

and backyard; an addition she called

a service porch, the appliances

digging holes in the floor

as they jerked with too much power

still voices had to indulge in area and diameter

if they were to navigate doors

and corners; it’s uncivilized, the mother complained

as her daughters completed thoughts

that had dwindled to mere tinctures of

what was meant, or needed to be said,

instructions playing off the hollowness

of stucco and lumber, concrete on slab,

the pouring of tar or gravel,

an intact family, happy if not strong,

diabolically sober; who else

could say as much, where there was

no television before homework;

no pets without the approval of the grandmother;

the neighbors will know everything

at this rate, the decibels and evening

meal held at an unholy hour

but for the fugitive sprint of pubescent

bare feet, pounding on hardwood

as if elephants called into battle.