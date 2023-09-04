Scorpion Dance by Amy Wellman Edwards

Amy Wellman Edwards is an art educator in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Kansas State University and a Master’s degree in Art History from Texas Woman’s University. She has taught art of all levels for 28 years. She enjoys numerous art forms including acrylic, encaustic, digital art and photography. She has recently enjoyed working in mixed media and has had work published on the cover of Quibble, as well as in Red Noise Collective and Red Ogre. When she is not teaching or creating art, she enjoys spending time with her grandson.

Note from the artist: I look for collage images that interest me and combine them into a picture that tells a story. I use stamps, stickers, various papers and sometimes objects to enhance the scene. Acrylic paint completes the composition. Most works are on paper, though some are on cradled wood board. I hope that my work inspires curiosity in the viewer.