Photo by Frank Cone: Pexels.com

rabbit hiding in the bushes

scowling at the wood

waiting for the wind to settle

and Spring to be on her way

rabbit unwhite,

brown, gray, the color of leftover snow

able to hang close to the brush

to charge out and away

with hidden knowledge of traffic

patterns

this being is close to the ground

but muscled enough to scatter soil and seed

in her wake

Mary E. Croy lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she works as an administrative assistant. She spent nine years teaching English Language Learners in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. During her free time, Mary likes reading poetry and hanging out with her cats, Buster and Gabby. Her work has appeared in Better than Starbucks, Woven Tale Press, and Valley Voices, among others.