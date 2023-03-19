Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Apr 19, 2023DOI

Rabbit

"waiting for the wind to settle"

by Mary Croy
Published onApr 19, 2023
Rabbit

Photo by Frank Cone: Pexels.com

rabbit hiding in the bushes
scowling at the wood
waiting for the wind to settle
and Spring to be on her way

 rabbit unwhite,
brown, gray, the color of leftover snow
able to hang close to the brush
to charge out and away
with hidden knowledge of traffic
patterns

 this being is close to the ground
but muscled enough to scatter soil and seed
in her wake

Mary E. Croy lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she works as an administrative assistant. She spent nine years teaching English Language Learners in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. During her free time, Mary likes reading poetry and hanging out with her cats, Buster and Gabby. Her work has appeared in Better than Starbucks, Woven Tale Press, and Valley Voices, among others.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with