SAR Press Releases City Lights From the Upside Down

September 11, 2021



AUSTIN — SAR Press, the Austin-based book publishing imprint of San Antonio Review, announces the publication of

City Lights From the Upside Down

by San Antonio author and poet Alex Z. Salinas

In City Lights From the Upside Down, Alex Z. Salinas' debut collection of short stories, the setting is mostly South Texas — and, infrequently, outer space. Mothers dying or dead, brothers with a taste for revenge, bizarre coffee shop encounters, terrifying dreams, strange alien lights, embers of love blazing and cooling-in these stories, a lot happens and, sometimes, not much at all. Through precise, raw, and often Christ-haunted language, Salinas builds up characters to bring them to their knees. This book: a roller coaster in the middle of the Texas desert. (Or is it just a mirage?)

Alex Z. Salinas is the author of two full-length poetry collections from Hekate Publishing: WARBLES, and DREAMT, or The Lingering Phantoms of Equinox. He holds an M.A. in English Literature and Language from St. Mary’s University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas.

City Lights From the Upside Down is the second non-journal book-length publication from San Antonio Review's new book publishing imprint, SAR Press. SAR Press is devoted to publishing book-length works by interesting voices. SAR Press is composed of San Antonio Review Editorial Collective members William O. Pate II in Austin and Ash Lange in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

San Antonio Review is an international literary, arts and ideas journal. SAR publishes original essays, poetry, art, reviews, theory and other work twice a week on its website. Founded in 2017 in San Antonio and based in Austin, SAR is devoted to serving as a gathering space outside academia, the market and government for writers, artists, scholars, activists, workers, students, parents and others to express their perspectives and reflections on our shared world and help develop visions of our collective future. Funded by its publisher’s income from his day jobs, donations and the sale of print editions and other materials and led and maintained by an all-volunteer editorial collective, SAR is not beholden to any institution, organization or ideology. As an open access journal, SAR is available free online.



William Pate, Founding Editor & Publisher

512-947-3311 | [email protected]