Nancy Wallace Brown, "Street Heart," mixed media on canvas, 36 inches x 36 inches, 2018

She dreams of me in matte



now that I've tasted blood



this wine is too thin.

Christian Garduno lives and writes along the South Texas coast, balancing between Forensic Files and Moscow Mules.

Born in Dallas, 1961, Nancy Wallace Brown lives and works in Austin, Texas. Her ingenuity unfolds in works that speak to that which can only be phrased using repetition, motif and form but never without an inquiry into color theory. Nancy Wallace Brown earned her MFA in studio art from the Meadows School of the Arts, and her BFA in drawing and painting from the College of Visual Arts and Design, University of North Texas. Her exhibition history includes The Dallas Contemporary, UTD Haggerty Gallery, The Dallas Art Fair, and Texas State University. More of her work can be seen at nwbrownstudio.com