Amas Veritas

Blue blush
of midnight skin—
cold flame
beneath fingertips
and wanting lips—
stokes fire
and love spells
under Moon’s
icy ring.
Burn with me
an hour
a minute
a second more
and fade
away
into the oblivion
of Starry Night,
casting circles,
casting away
sinew and bone—the meat
that binds us here—
and revel
in the air
of boundless expanses
and a wine-stained kiss.
David Estringel is a Xicanx writer/poet with works published in literary publications, such as The Opiate, Azahares, Cephalorpress, Lahar, Poetry Ni, DREICH, Somos En Escrito, Ethel, The Milk House, Beir Bua Journal, and The Blue Nib. His first collection of poetry and short fiction Indelible Fingerprints was published April 2019, followed Blood Honey and Cold Comfort House in 2022. David has written three poetry chapbooks, Punctures (2019), PeripherieS (2020), and Eating Pears on the Rooftop (2022). His new book of micro poetry little punctures will be released in December 2022. Connect with David on Twitter @The_Booky_Man and his website www.davidaestringel.com.