Amas Veritas

Photo by Alexander Gray: Unsplash.com

Blue blush

of midnight skin—

cold flame

beneath fingertips

and wanting lips—

stokes fire

and love spells

under Moon’s

icy ring.

Burn with me

an hour

a minute

a second more

and fade

away

into the oblivion

of Starry Night,

casting circles,

casting away

sinew and bone—the meat

that binds us here—

and revel

in the air

of boundless expanses

and a wine-stained kiss.

David Estringel is a Xicanx writer/poet with works published in literary publications, such as The Opiate, Azahares, Cephalorpress, Lahar, Poetry Ni, DREICH, Somos En Escrito, Ethel, The Milk House, Beir Bua Journal, and The Blue Nib. His first collection of poetry and short fiction Indelible Fingerprints was published April 2019, followed Blood Honey and Cold Comfort House in 2022. David has written three poetry chapbooks, Punctures (2019), PeripherieS (2020), and Eating Pears on the Rooftop (2022). His new book of micro poetry little punctures will be released in December 2022. Connect with David on Twitter @The_Booky_Man and his website www.davidaestringel.com.