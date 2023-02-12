A Rake's Progress

Photo by Greta Hoffman: Pexels.com

This sidewalk swept clean

just yesterday,

today after last night's rain

now peppered

with vegetation, the cars too.

No complaint

from the rake,

which sees in this

its fluid utility.

Recent work by Bruce Robinson appears or is forthcoming in Tar River Poetry, Spoon River, Rattle, Mantis, Two Hawks Quarterly, Peregrine, Tipton Poetry Journal, North Dakota Quarterly, The Poetry Box, and Aji. He divides his time uncertainly among several four-footed and sure-footed animals.