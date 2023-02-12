A Rake's Progress

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
This sidewalk swept clean
just yesterday,
today after last night's rain
now peppered
with vegetation, the cars too.
No complaint
from the rake,
which sees in this
its fluid utility.
Recent work by Bruce Robinson appears or is forthcoming in Tar River Poetry, Spoon River, Rattle, Mantis, Two Hawks Quarterly, Peregrine, Tipton Poetry Journal, North Dakota Quarterly, The Poetry Box, and Aji. He divides his time uncertainly among several four-footed and sure-footed animals.