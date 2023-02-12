Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Mar 12, 2023DOI

A Rake's Progress

"No complaint from the rake"

by Bruce Robinson
Published onMar 12, 2023
A Rake's Progress

Photo by Greta Hoffman: Pexels.com

This sidewalk swept clean
just yesterday,
today after last night's rain
now peppered
with vegetation, the cars too.
No complaint
from the rake,
which sees in this
its fluid utility.

Recent work by Bruce Robinson appears or is forthcoming in Tar River Poetry, Spoon River, Rattle, Mantis, Two Hawks Quarterly, Peregrine, Tipton Poetry Journal, North Dakota Quarterly, The Poetry Box, and Aji. He divides his time uncertainly among several four-footed and sure-footed animals.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with