You are no great kings. Charlatans

escapading in a quiet man's affair:

I wish snow would fall faster

so my footprints were erased

but car’s speed on frozen roads

and stay still when on ice.

I forgot long ago, my phone

is not my friend who walks away

who forgets to ask

why my eyes stare through space.

Yet it feels, wrapped under winter

jackets and warm showers, I’m behind

the group and the snow’s heavy

so wash their steps away.

Why ask? Depressed? Foolish word

I’m on top of the world. soon. But

there’s cold in the sun, and ski(be)ing

alone sucks.

Why in today’s generative world-

I don’t want this to be a sad poem-

Does it feel like I’ve missed out-

But I travel more in a year than most-

On the part where I get my dad lore-

Is that half the problem?

Are my thoughts my own at this point?

I am no great prince, riding

past sunsets and golden fields,

hold my reins, I wish to raise my helmet.

Please tell me what you see in my eye?

No man is an island. Then why

do I feel like I’ve already slipped under the sea?

I fear I have done this to myself.

Greyson Fisher is a sophomore at William & Mary studying History & Business with a pursuit in the arts of escapism. He splits his free time between the International Relation Club, the Gym, and Wintergreen. He is an aspiring pilot, avid lego builder, and founder of an Airsoft Team with dreams of being an author. Greyson is currently working on an Augmented Reality project with several friends with aspirations to publish in the coming years. He aims to entertain, inspire, and create. What else is an artist to but make others smile?