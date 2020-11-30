An Anorexic to the Dead Mother Who Made Writing Bible Verses an Act of Self-Loathing

Photo by Nicolas Moscarda on Unsplash

All liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with

fire and brimstone, which is the second death. Rev. 21:8

I puked my prayers

sweated in tangled sheets,

Shadrach & Meschach’s sister

alone in my white bed

unafraid to burn, unafraid

of bones consumed by fire

asking only to be free

of the saints

whose cardamom syllables

stained your vampire’s

teeth, to be free of you.

Five hundred times

I penned my sin

on wide-lined paper

before dinner, wrote

my death over and again,

let the e and a

loop and slip

like stones skipped

across the lake,

let the rise and fall

of the hard th swallow

the lump in my throat.

I pinned my hungers

in folds of flesh too thin

to bite, fire and brimstone

my obloquy, the wages

of my wishes shipwrecked

on some Canaan’s shore,

a promised land

of milk and honey

you said I’d never see.

I tasted the fat on your fork

tongued the cold curd

of self-denial on bare

plates, cut my flesh

100 times unclean,

erasing you

by erasing me.

Janet Reed is the author of Blue Exhaust (FLP, 2019), and a multi-year Pushcart Prize and Best of the Web nominee. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Sow’s Ear Review, Emry’s, Tipton Poetry Journal, and others. She began writing knock-off Nancy Drew stories on wide-lined notebook paper at age 11, taught writing and literature in a community college until retirement and is currently enrolled in an MFA program in Creative Writing at University of Missouri-Kansas City.