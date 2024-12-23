In Spite of

Photo by MART Production: Pexels.com

ever blooming wounds

we are light sleepers now

I’ve known rivers older than any veins

I’ve heard the Nile roar in Bible lessons

I’ve heard the Mississippi flood its mud

in history textbooks;

the rivers grow us no matter what

death upbraids the flesh

the seas save our souls

if we meet disaster and hold on

lavender wildflowers return me

to a myth that doesn’t exist yet

desire whispers into my chest

it’s another kind of touch I can feel

this is how the war begins

the one we didn’t know we were fighting

after its arithmetic began to permute our days

but our belief reaches far ahead

cut through the pain

break the fever

shadows at dawn yell

help us

we sting with fear

we press the body

ivy graduation paved a path

we had our techniques down

we knew whose feet

stepped along our roofs at dusk

we knew how to flip switches in neurons

how to hedge our stocks

how to palpate breasts for cancers

we knew how to make sense of simple living

how to walk and walk

until the possibility of the body buckled

nothing is at stake

of not happening

we are efficient dreamers now

mom’s gas-house eggs we named

hole-in-the-middle sizzle

cheddar chars the underside of bread

sorghum up under our fingernails

dirt salves our thighs

we hum secret prayers

to suckle ancient lullabies

we are clay and water

we aren’t made of nothing

we knew our names

we knew how to peel

meanings off their backs

to activate this life

what more could Memphis folk want

we admit we are human beings

we’re not exhibits of ourselves

no one warned us

we are only fractions that disappear



mortgage the home in memory

of manners and homespun hope

easy equation of daily living

how we looked right through the sun

and didn’t see what accosts

screaming whitewater rapids

sanitized displacement

of catheters and nasal cannulas

bedpans blister

oxygen concentrators pollute our thoughts

muddy our Southern grits

and yet we survive

and yet we imagine

there is no measure for what is missing

there are no reparations but our insistent love

feeling falls out of my right leg

the feeling goes elsewhere

dad doesn’t hoist me by my underarms

to swirl me around

the map of his heart

our stockings are isopropyl

we are too incompetent for our own knowing

that some breaks stay broken

mom and dad pace in waiting rooms

for the doctor to slit the synapses out of me

our many selves

the things we know are not easy

we don’t crack New York windows

taxi lights cry lightning

tears we are empty of devour a language

our lungs whine to understand

I carry rivers

I am the river

copper current without beginning

without end

my stroke is thirsty

my instincts retire to unlearn thirst

my stroke is the rain

hesitating the breath at my temples

I am the body at the riverbank

letting it drink from me

my lonely head scratches our record at twilight

the stars built into our dewy flesh

sing notes of dandelion grass

how we presumed that world was a fixture

but we were wrong

wrong makes our bodies its home

I am without home

my body isn’t my body

my body is first water in the wake

I give up migrating loops of my grief

like a ram gives up its horns

it’s excruciating to part with our parts

when we don’t get a spare set

my mom touches my hip

that’s not there

my dad touches my shoulder

that’s not there

my stomach loosens its melancholy

in whirlpools of their emerald love

my mom prays hard with

my proof

on her hands

At 27, verging towards a doctorate at Harvard, Elly Katz went for a mundane procedure to stabilize her neck. Somehow, she survived what doctors surmised was unsurvivable: a brainstem stroke secondary to a physician's needle misplacement. In the wake of the tragedy, she discovered the power of dictation and the bounty of metaphor. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in the Stardust Review, the Sacramento Literary Review, the Amsterdam Review, and many others. Her first collection of creative nonfiction, From Scientist to Stroke Survivor: Life Redacted is forthcoming from Lived Places Publishing in Disability Studies (2025). Her first collection of poetry, Instructions for Selling-Off Grief, is forthcoming from Kelsay Books (2025).