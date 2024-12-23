In Spite of

"this is how the war begins / the one we didn't know we were fighting"
ever blooming wounds
we are light sleepers now
I’ve known rivers older than any veins
I’ve heard the Nile roar in Bible lessons
I’ve heard the Mississippi flood its mud
in history textbooks;
the rivers grow us no matter what
death upbraids the flesh
the seas save our souls
if we meet disaster and hold on
lavender wildflowers return me
to a myth that doesn’t exist yet
desire whispers into my chest
it’s another kind of touch I can feel
this is how the war begins
the one we didn’t know we were fighting
after its arithmetic began to permute our days
but our belief reaches far ahead
cut through the pain
break the fever
shadows at dawn yell
help us
we sting with fear
we press the body
ivy graduation paved a path
we had our techniques down
we knew whose feet
stepped along our roofs at dusk
we knew how to flip switches in neurons
how to hedge our stocks
how to palpate breasts for cancers
we knew how to make sense of simple living
how to walk and walk
until the possibility of the body buckled
nothing is at stake
of not happening
we are efficient dreamers now
mom’s gas-house eggs we named
hole-in-the-middle sizzle
cheddar chars the underside of bread
sorghum up under our fingernails
dirt salves our thighs
we hum secret prayers
to suckle ancient lullabies
we are clay and water
we aren’t made of nothing
we knew our names
we knew how to peel
meanings off their backs
to activate this life
what more could Memphis folk want
we admit we are human beings
we’re not exhibits of ourselves
no one warned us
we are only fractions that disappear
mortgage the home in memory
of manners and homespun hope
easy equation of daily living
how we looked right through the sun
and didn’t see what accosts
screaming whitewater rapids
sanitized displacement
of catheters and nasal cannulas
bedpans blister
oxygen concentrators pollute our thoughts
muddy our Southern grits
and yet we survive
and yet we imagine
there is no measure for what is missing
there are no reparations but our insistent love
feeling falls out of my right leg
the feeling goes elsewhere
dad doesn’t hoist me by my underarms
to swirl me around
the map of his heart
our stockings are isopropyl
we are too incompetent for our own knowing
that some breaks stay broken
mom and dad pace in waiting rooms
for the doctor to slit the synapses out of me
our many selves
the things we know are not easy
we don’t crack New York windows
taxi lights cry lightning
tears we are empty of devour a language
our lungs whine to understand
I carry rivers
I am the river
copper current without beginning
without end
my stroke is thirsty
my instincts retire to unlearn thirst
my stroke is the rain
hesitating the breath at my temples
I am the body at the riverbank
letting it drink from me
my lonely head scratches our record at twilight
the stars built into our dewy flesh
sing notes of dandelion grass
how we presumed that world was a fixture
but we were wrong
wrong makes our bodies its home
I am without home
my body isn’t my body
my body is first water in the wake
I give up migrating loops of my grief
like a ram gives up its horns
it’s excruciating to part with our parts
when we don’t get a spare set
my mom touches my hip
that’s not there
my dad touches my shoulder
that’s not there
my stomach loosens its melancholy
in whirlpools of their emerald love
my mom prays hard with
my proof
on her hands
At 27, verging towards a doctorate at Harvard, Elly Katz went for a mundane procedure to stabilize her neck. Somehow, she survived what doctors surmised was unsurvivable: a brainstem stroke secondary to a physician's needle misplacement. In the wake of the tragedy, she discovered the power of dictation and the bounty of metaphor. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in the Stardust Review, the Sacramento Literary Review, the Amsterdam Review, and many others. Her first collection of creative nonfiction, From Scientist to Stroke Survivor: Life Redacted is forthcoming from Lived Places Publishing in Disability Studies (2025). Her first collection of poetry, Instructions for Selling-Off Grief, is forthcoming from Kelsay Books (2025).