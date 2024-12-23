Skip to main content
In Spite of

"this is how the war begins / the one we didn't know we were fighting"

by Elly Katz
Photo by MART Production: Pexels.com

ever blooming wounds 
we are light sleepers now

I’ve known rivers older than any veins 
I’ve heard the Nile roar in Bible lessons
I’ve heard the Mississippi flood its mud
in history textbooks;
the rivers grow us no matter what
death upbraids the flesh
the seas save our souls
if we meet disaster and hold on

lavender wildflowers return me
to a myth that doesn’t exist yet 
desire whispers into my chest
it’s another kind of touch I can feel

this is how the war begins
the one we didn’t know we were fighting
after its arithmetic began to permute our days
but our belief reaches far ahead

cut through the pain
break the fever

shadows at dawn yell  
help us 

we sting with fear 
we press the body  

ivy graduation paved a path
we had our techniques down

we knew whose feet
stepped along our roofs at dusk

we knew how to flip switches in neurons
how to hedge our stocks
how to palpate breasts for cancers

we knew how to make sense of simple living
how to walk and walk
until the possibility of the body buckled

nothing is at stake
of not happening

we are efficient dreamers now
mom’s gas-house eggs we named
hole-in-the-middle sizzle
cheddar chars the underside of bread  
sorghum up under our fingernails
dirt salves our thighs
we hum secret prayers
to suckle ancient lullabies

we are clay and water 
we aren’t made of nothing 

we knew our names
we knew how to peel
meanings off their backs
to activate this life

what more could Memphis folk want
we admit we are human beings
we’re not exhibits of ourselves
no one warned us
we are only fractions that disappear

mortgage the home in memory 
of manners and homespun hope 

easy equation of daily living
how we looked right through the sun
and didn’t see what accosts

 screaming whitewater rapids
sanitized displacement
of catheters and nasal cannulas
bedpans blister
oxygen concentrators pollute our thoughts
muddy our Southern grits 

and yet we survive 
and yet we imagine

there is no measure for what is missing
there are no reparations but our insistent love

feeling falls out of my right leg 
the feeling goes elsewhere 

dad doesn’t hoist me by my underarms 
to swirl me around
the map of his heart 

our stockings are isopropyl
we are too incompetent for our own knowing
that some breaks stay broken 

mom and dad pace in waiting rooms
for the doctor to slit the synapses out of me
our many selves

the things we know are not easy
we don’t crack New York windows 
taxi lights cry lightning 
tears we are empty of devour a language 
our lungs whine to understand 

I carry rivers 
I am the river

copper current without beginning
without end 
my stroke is thirsty
my instincts retire to unlearn thirst  
my stroke is the rain
hesitating the breath at my temples 
I am the body at the riverbank
letting it drink from me 

my lonely head scratches our record at twilight
the stars built into our dewy flesh
sing notes of dandelion grass 

how we presumed that world was a fixture
but we were wrong
wrong makes our bodies its home
I am without home

my body isn’t my body
my body is first water in the wake

I give up migrating loops of my grief 
like a ram gives up its horns
it’s excruciating to part with our parts
when we don’t get a spare set

my mom touches my hip
that’s not there
my dad touches my shoulder
that’s not there 

my stomach loosens its melancholy 
in whirlpools of their emerald love

my mom prays hard with
my proof
on her hands

At 27, verging towards a doctorate at Harvard, Elly Katz went for a mundane procedure to stabilize her neck. Somehow, she survived what doctors surmised was unsurvivable: a brainstem stroke secondary to a physician's needle misplacement. In the wake of the tragedy, she discovered the power of dictation and the bounty of metaphor. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in the Stardust Review, the Sacramento Literary Review, the Amsterdam Review, and many others. Her first collection of creative nonfiction, From Scientist to Stroke Survivor: Life Redacted is forthcoming from Lived Places Publishing in Disability Studies (2025). Her first collection of poetry, Instructions for Selling-Off Grief, is forthcoming from Kelsay Books (2025). 

 

 

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
