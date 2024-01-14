Photo by rogersaurus_mex

My grandma's dad

worked with a man;

this man's name was Rolando.

They worked every day

in the sun or rain,

nothing but trabajando.

Then one day

Rolando began to say,

"I'm going to build a restaurante,

no more sweating in the sun,

cooking will be fun.

No more work en adelante."

He told of his dreams

and all of his schemes,

"People will come far to eat my tacos."

He said he had a plan

and showing with his hands

"My tortillas will be the size of platos."

His dream came true

and his big tacos too.

Eat there and you won't be flaco.

But you've been deprived

if you haven't tried

Rolando's Super Tacos.

I am a San Antonio native, a city that has profoundly influenced my writing and creative pursuits. After graduating from UTSA’s Alvarez College of Business, I have continued to nurture my passion for writing, exploring various genres including poetry, short stories, and novellas, spanning both fiction and non-fiction. My work often reflects the vibrant culture and unique experiences of my hometown. Currently residing in Frisco, Texas, I balance my career in software development with my love for writing, travel, and the great outdoors. My roots in San Antonio remain a strong influence in my creative endeavors, which can be seen in this short poem based on an oral tradition within my family.

