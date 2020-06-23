Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors' Notes
Published on Jul 23, 2020

Note from the Editor & Publisher

Under construction.

by William O. Pate II
Published onJul 23, 2020
Note from the Editor & Publisher

We welcome visitors old and new to the new digital version of San Antonio Review.

As I explained not long ago, we recently moved our online publishing from WordPress to the MIT-birthed-but-now-independent PubPub. So, please excuse the dust as we update and categorize the 160 (!) works just imported from our old platform.

In addition, SAR III (what I’ve taken to calling our third print edition) should be available very, very soon. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive an important update in a few hours (hopefully).

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or an old friend, please take a look around and enjoy yourself.

Thank you.

William O. Pate II
Austin, Texas, USA
July 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with