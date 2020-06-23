Note from the Editor & Publisher

We welcome visitors old and new to the new digital version of San Antonio Review.

As I explained not long ago, we recently moved our online publishing from WordPress to the MIT-birthed-but-now-independent PubPub. So, please excuse the dust as we update and categorize the 160 (!) works just imported from our old platform.

In addition, SAR III (what I’ve taken to calling our third print edition) should be available very, very soon. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive an important update in a few hours (hopefully).

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or an old friend, please take a look around and enjoy yourself.

Thank you.

William O. Pate II

Austin, Texas, USA

July 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM