Inadequate Help

I counted twelve hundred drops of rain

to cull the drought in the desert

but at some indeterminate future

coordinate. There isn’t even a crowd

to be lost in anymore — human bodies

dissipate into pixels on a stuttering

screen. Listen to her voice. Listen

to his voice. What we are drinking

when we speak is a potent purple

cocktail: dragonfruit, chia,

pineapple, banana, ginger,

vodka, rum. I know you

are close when you made it

but the rain’s still far away.

James Croal Jackson (he/him/his) is a Filipino-American poet. He has a chapbook, The Frayed Edge of Memory (Writing Knights Press, 2017), and recent poems in DASH, Sampsonia Way, and Raised Brow Press. He edits The Mantle Poetry and works in film production in Pittsburgh, Penn.