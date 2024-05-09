A Banyan in Lahaina

Photo by Zoshua Colah: Unsplash.com

No matter how many steps I take

along Front Street the banyan limbs

seem to follow. Hundred-year-old

Hawaiian trees have a history to honor.

The sparkle of stars fallen into the ocean

glitters across its surface; if I close

my eyes I see Las Vegas, driving in at night

from the Boulder City/Henderson side

of the valley; below lies a dark universe

of sparkling glitter scattered across vast

nothingness. Joshua trees replace Banyan.

Scorpions crawl on Front Street.

Lake Mead is filled with laughter now

that it's rained again in California, its demise

and its announced death have turned out

to be premature. Even my socks are wet

from the trek around The Valley of Fire,

a miles-long hike to nowhere that ends

back where expectations began.

Gin and vermouth ease my thirst and city

lights still dazzle. In a daze from days spent

in the saddle riding through canyons with dealers

in uniforms dealing blackjack makes me miss

Lahaina and the Banyan tree that followed me

along my walk on Front Street.

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children's Literature where he studied writing under Larry Callen. His adult poetry has appeared in Awakenings Review, San Antonio Review, Copperfield Review Quarterly, Sequoia Speaks, Kairos Literary, Book of Matches and many others.