Grandma’s Journal

“Internal Floral Scream,” digital photography, 2019, Jury S. Judge

I found this journal

among her things

she’d filled the first five pages

with sloppy cursive

arthritic hands

I read slowly

to make out the words

slowly as she walked

during her last days

she misses him

she should’ve known

should’ve taken him

to the heart doctor sooner

he was her second husband

and her last

and even after 25 years

she wonders if he loved her

she hopes he did

at least a little

she skipped a few years

then another entry

still harder to read

she worries

that my mom

will never return

from her trip to China

and about her son

the atheist

will she see him

in heaven?

more years pass

before the last entry

a child’s writing

she’s 85

can hardly see or walk

if any of us finds this

she wants us to know

God is real

“please believe me”

I’m at the park reading this

I look up

as an old woman with a walker

shuffles along the path

she glances at me

looks away

before I’ve got a chance

to wave hello

I wanted her to see me wave

to see that I noticed her

I wanted to smile at her

I wanted her to smile back at me

Brian Rihlmann was born in New Jersey and currently resides in Reno, Nevada. He writes free verse poetry, much of it on the confessional side. He has been published in Blognostics, Red Eft Review, Synchronized Chaos, Cajun Mutt Press, The Rye Whiskey Review and others.

Jury S. Judge is an internationally published artist, writer, poet, photographer, and political cartoonist. Her Astronomy Comedy cartoons are also published in The Lowell Observer. Her artwork has been featured in literary magazines such as Dodging The Rain, The New Plains Review, The Ignatian Literary Magazine and Fearsome Critters. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BFA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 2014.