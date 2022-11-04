~Photo by Lenstravelier: Unsplash.com

Glittering rhetoric that gets nothing done,

ravishing images of love and desire

clogging the brain

so that the ladder sways dangerously

and the paint can tumbles

drenching the hydrangeas in ultra-white.

A storm is rolling in.

Neighborhood dogs race for cover.

Sky that was bitter indigo

is now the frank black

of boot polish or endless sleep.

Or the silk stockings you’ve put on

to study yourself in the bedroom mirror

turning this way and that,

winking ever so slightly

at the broadening expanse of your ass

while a dove and I peer in the window.

One of us ultra-white as the days

before color,

one of us gray as the rains of this morning

starting and stopping,

starting and stopping

like they can’t for the life of them

decide what to do.

Tim Krcmarik is a 16-year Captain with the Austin Fire Department. He lives in Austin, Texas with his wife, son, and pup.