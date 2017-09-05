Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Oct 05, 2017

by E. Scott Alighieri
She told me that she, too, had a garden

Here, in the city, and asked if I would like to see it?

“Yes, where is it?,” I asked, confused.

“In Defiance,” she answered,

taking my hand, as I followed.

She pointed out a little tuft of grass in the crack of an asphalt parking lot.
Next, she showed me a strawberry plant growing between a building and the sidewalk. Then, past a chain-link fence with barbed wire and morning glories growing on it.

The more she pointed out her defiant garden

I saw that no matter what they tried

She would always grow something somewhere

And yet they continue to try to keep her at bay.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with