"I used to remember. / The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion."
I used to remember.
The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion.
I used to think.
I wonder if he hunts
in Greensboro. Where pines cover grass which cover
civil disobedience kept as tight as
orion to mriga
the deer in the sky.
forever disagreeing
forever at war.
Samuel Griffith is a student at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He is currently studying Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in creative writing.