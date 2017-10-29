Skip to main content
Poetry
Mriga

"I used to remember. / The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion."

by Sam Griffith
Published onNov 29, 2017
Mriga

I used to remember.

The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion.

I used to think.

I wonder if he hunts

in Greensboro. Where pines cover grass which cover

civil disobedience kept as tight as

orion to mriga

the deer in the sky.

forever disagreeing

forever at war.

Samuel Griffith is a student at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He is currently studying Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in creative writing.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
