I used to remember.

The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion.

I used to think.

I wonder if he hunts

in Greensboro. Where pines cover grass which cover

civil disobedience kept as tight as

orion to mriga

the deer in the sky.

forever disagreeing

forever at war.

Samuel Griffith is a student at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He is currently studying Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in creative writing.