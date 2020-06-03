SAR Vol I.: Letter from the Editor & Publisher

San Antonio is a world-class city. It deserves a world-class publication.

We often hear that San Antonio is a “city on the rise.” In truth, as the seventh largest city in the nation, and one already reflecting the demographic shift the rest of the country will experience in coming years, San Antonio is already a world-class city. The diversity of its community puts it on par with the first six metropolitan areas by population.

Beyond its diverse culture, San Antonio is home to world-renowned cultural — the Witte Museum, the San Antonio Zoo, the Alamo and many others — and educational institutions. That doesn’t even touch on the biomedical and bioscience and cybersecurity research taking place within the city limits.

But it’s important we not miss the importance of letters, words, sentences, books that influence the city’s inhabitants. The arts — and letters, especially — are integral to the city.

Thus, by launching the San Antonio Review, we hope to provide the residents of San Antonio with a critical, trusted resource for cultural criticism, reviews of cultural events, poetry, fiction and other items as we see fit for dissemination to the wider public. Indeed, we hope that the words published in these pages will reach an audience beyond the borders of San Antonio and Texas. We hope to be a key part of San Antonio’s continuing rise.

As stated above, our publishing mandate is wide. We will accept submissions from all authors located anywhere in the world — published and unpublished — in a variety of forms: letters, notes, poems, fiction and nonfiction stories, reviews of books and other arts and more. We encourage you to read publications like The New York Review of Books, the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Boston Review and others to get a feel for the type of works we are seeking.

We are, sadly, unable to financially compensate writers for their work. We hope to be able to do so soon. As writers ourselves, we understand the importance of being paid for one’s work. It is our goal to live up to our ideals as soon as possible.

Submit your pieces to [email protected] with a short bio and I’ll get right back to you.

We look forward to reading your submissions.

Yours,

William O. Pate II

Publisher and Editor

San Antonio Review