SAR 2021 Accomplishments

Mentioned in San Antonio Express-News profile of Alex Z. Salinas by Rafael Castillo:

His third book, the debut fiction collection “City Lights from the Upside Down,” is just out by Austin publisher SAR Press, an imprint of San Antonio Review. He connected with William O. Pate II, the Austin publisher of the San Antonio Review, an online journal, through email.

SAR press was founded in San Antonio in 2017 but has since relocated to Austin. Already a Kirkus review for Salinas’s collection is pending. SAR Press is one of the few indie presses maintained by an all-volunteer editorial collective, “not beholden to any institution, organization or ideology.”