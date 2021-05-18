SAR 2021 Accomplishments

The following was compiled throughout 2021.
Published two books of short fiction under our imprint, SAR Press:
Mel Bay’s Book of the Dead by Harold Whit Williams; and
City Lights from the Upside Downs by Alex Z. Salinas
Won $25,000 from Community Grant Contest held by Camel and RJR;
Placed as a finalist in The Austin Chronicle’s 2021 Best of Austin Contest;
Call for Submissions finally published in The Austin Chronicle’s Events section online and in print.
Bookshop.org (US) featured SAR’s Neoliberalism Reading List on its Nonfiction page.
Bookshop.org (US) promoted SAR’s Alternative History Lessons reading list via social media.
Mentioned in San Antonio Express-News profile of Alex Z. Salinas by Rafael Castillo:
His third book, the debut fiction collection “City Lights from the Upside Down,” is just out by Austin publisher SAR Press, an imprint of San Antonio Review. He connected with William O. Pate II, the Austin publisher of the San Antonio Review, an online journal, through email.
SAR press was founded in San Antonio in 2017 but has since relocated to Austin. Already a Kirkus review for Salinas’s collection is pending. SAR Press is one of the few indie presses maintained by an all-volunteer editorial collective, “not beholden to any institution, organization or ideology.”1
Agreement with Open Collective Foundation for fiscal hosting and inclusion under their 501(c)3 umbrella initiated.