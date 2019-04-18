Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
In hell the beer is
never cold enough,
the music is not
loud enough, and a
kiss gives you herpes.
What did you expect,
the royal treatment?
Get on your knees and
crawl through the sharpest
glass, the hottest coal,
and remember what
you did to get here.
Enjoy your beer on
earth, turn up the rock
n’ roll. It will not
get better than this.
Kiss the one you love
and mean it. The sharp
glass and hot coals are
being made for you.
Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal was born in Mexico and lives in Los Angeles, California, where he works in the mental health field. His latest chapbook, Make the Light Mine, was published by Kendra Steiner Editions. His first poetry book, Raw Materials, was published by Pygmy Forest Press.