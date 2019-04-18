Print: “The Rich Man Transported to Hell” by Heinrich Aldegrever, 1554, public domain.

In hell the beer is

never cold enough,

the music is not

loud enough, and a

kiss gives you herpes.

What did you expect,

the royal treatment?

Get on your knees and

crawl through the sharpest

glass, the hottest coal,

and remember what

you did to get here.

Enjoy your beer on

earth, turn up the rock

n’ roll. It will not

get better than this.

Kiss the one you love

and mean it. The sharp

glass and hot coals are

being made for you.

Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal was born in Mexico and lives in Los Angeles, California, where he works in the mental health field. His latest chapbook, Make the Light Mine, was published by Kendra Steiner Editions. His first poetry book, Raw Materials, was published by Pygmy Forest Press.