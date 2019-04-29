The Truth About Bubbles

For her work on bubbles Karen Uhlenbeck

became the first woman to win

the Abel Prize in mathematics which

now should be renamed the Eve Prize.

From those effervescent multi-colored bumps

in after-dinner sinks, to those ethereal

transparent balls blown into space by childish

lips, to the huge black hole (a big bubble

born of a dying star) in the Messer 87 galaxy,

55 light years from earth, beautifully

photographed in today’s New York Times,

bubbles permeate everything.

Who doesn’t enjoy bubbles—blameless

pockets of plash even when produced

by lava flow or tsunami? They’re only

along for the ride. They mean no harm.

Perhaps all of us live in a bubble—a hidden

iridescent dome of good intentions and

bon amis. If Professor Uhlenbeck would only

discover its area, compute its circumference,

realize its radius, we’d dance on thermals

of brotherhood and good will until, like a sparkle

of soap suds, we’d burst into the ether,

neverlasting, like a star.

Charlie Brice is the author of Flashcuts Out of Chaos (2016), Mnemosyne’s Hand (2018), and An Accident of Blood (2019), all from WordTech Editions. His poetry has been nominated for the Best of Net anthology and twice for a Pushcart Prize and has appeared in The Atlanta Review, The Main Street Rag, Chiron Review, Fifth Wednesday Journal, The Paterson Literary Review and elsewhere.