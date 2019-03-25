there is a small hill near my father’s home

in San Antonio where a single

lamppost spreads a golden circle

into the night just barely catching

all four corners of the silent

residential intersection, all homes

dark, all streets empty, palms

and salt grass cutting jagged edges

into the midnight dark, reminding

me of same such quiet walks in

Los Angeles towns in outlying

hills, of the sunsets in San Francisco

too, and sometimes writer friends

would quote Kerouac

and his California dispatches, but

on any given night when words appear

through the midnight filter, I am

there on that small hill

with the orange dome over the far

downtown San Antonio skyline,

a color matching my lamppost sanctuary,

with a breeze that comes

and dies with a cat watching

from the darkened alley

and then car headlights cut through and

footsteps take me to where the city fades

beneath the wild oak canopy, the

dark of life taking hold again,

sending me home with whispers

and enticements of bars and women,

of scars and laughter and loneliness,

of traffic in the distance and leaves on the ground,

a dead city jazz playing for you and me

Reprinted from the book Dead City Jazz with permission.

James H. Duncan is the editor of Hobo Camp Review and the author of Feral Kingdom, Nights Without Rain, and We Are All Terminal But This Exit Is Mine, among other collections of poetry and fiction. He is a former editor with Writer’s Digest, a columnist for FIVE:2:ONE and he writes reviews of independent bookshops at his blog, The Bookshop Hunter.