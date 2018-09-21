My clock’s been swung to zero

There is no zero on other clocks,

I don’t know where my dad lives,

Previous night my skin felt soft

As he kissed with his wet lips

My dad wishes me upbeat,

He replies his recent minor emergencies

About his well-being, about how he played

With my siblings and sisters,

He needs me to return to life

Why only humans need to

Figure out move with reason?

Is that why we nag rationale?

It’s been simple not to go there,

I know I should meet him but

I don’t have my dad’s address

My past burdens stop me

To meet in his promised land

Sandeep Kumar Mishra is a writer, poet and lecturer in English Literature. He is the art instructor at Kishlaya Outsider Art Academy. He has edited a collection of poems by various poets, Pearls (2002), written a professional guidebook, How to be (2016) and a collection of poems and art, Feel My Heart (2016).