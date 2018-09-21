“My clock’s been swung to zero / There is no zero on other clocks”
My clock’s been swung to zero
There is no zero on other clocks,
I don’t know where my dad lives,
Previous night my skin felt soft
As he kissed with his wet lips
My dad wishes me upbeat,
He replies his recent minor emergencies
About his well-being, about how he played
With my siblings and sisters,
He needs me to return to life
Why only humans need to
Figure out move with reason?
Is that why we nag rationale?
It’s been simple not to go there,
I know I should meet him but
I don’t have my dad’s address
My past burdens stop me
To meet in his promised land
Sandeep Kumar Mishra is a writer, poet and lecturer in English Literature. He is the art instructor at Kishlaya Outsider Art Academy. He has edited a collection of poems by various poets, Pearls (2002), written a professional guidebook, How to be (2016) and a collection of poems and art, Feel My Heart (2016).