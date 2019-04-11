Morning drive, March 2019

In such a serpentine situation

As Interstate 410 before eight a.m.,

Language is not quite precise—

Aggro jazz

Of chrysalis lives,

Some in Chryslers

Accelerating,

Halting to complete

Stops,

Swerving between artificial lanes,

Closing gaps between HUMONGOUS

Buicks with grannies behind the wheel

Who should’ve stayed home instead

Driving their pinche wheelchairs

In such a serpentine situation as this,

I’m not quite sure yet where

Language is leading me,

But fortunately—

I’m happy to report this—

The sky is cloudless,

Clear as a summertime pool,

And I’d like nothing more than to

Dive in,

Swim a few laps,

Wet-shimmy like a slithery cottonmouth,

Outrace those squawking grackles mocking me daily

San Antonian Alex Z. Salinas was the inaugural poetry editor of San Antonio Review.