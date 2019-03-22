Feeding the Fish

The lone algae eater, who somehow

survives our neglect, hides inside a castle.

When I tap the glass to see if he’s

still alive, I think about my little brother,

who spends twenty-three hours a day

confined to a 6 by 8 cell. When I open

the top and sprinkle in food, the fish

rises up through the murky water to eat.

Visiting him means leaving my feelings

behind, passing through metal detectors

and multiple check points, so I can

sit across from someone I don’t know

if I ever knew. I buy him vending machine

food and rise up through the murky water

to eat. While we play cards, I watch him

transform — lungs to gills, arms to fins,

skin to scales. We are mostly silent

as he extracts oxygen from water,

but when I finally speak to him, it’s like

how I talk to the algae eater when I

open up the lid of the tank, Listen, I say,

even though I don’t do it often, I am

the only one who feeds you anymore,

how are you still alive, seriously, how?

Rebecca Schumejda is the author of several full-length collections including Falling Forward (sunnyoutside press), Cadillac Men (NYQ Books), Waiting at the Dead End Diner (Bottom Dog Press) and most recently Our One-Way Street (NYQ Books). She is currently working on a book forthcoming from Stubborn Mule Press. She is the co-editor at Trailer Park Quarterly. She received her MA in Poetics from San Francisco State University and her BA from SUNY New Paltz. She lives in New York’s Hudson Valley with her family.

