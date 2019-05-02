Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Jun 02, 2019

Women’s Hair

“french curves inside themselves / dangling at the breasts”

by LARRY Smith
Published onJun 02, 2019
Women’s Hair

smoke rising from a campfire
deep scent of the seasons
sugar sprinkled on bread and butter
fingers interlacing hands
threads woven into a scarf of
black and red, brown and yellow
silk against the face
french curves inside themselves
dangling at the breasts
a crest of tender nakedness
touch the soul, kiss the sky
sweet Marys in a glass of wine

Larry Smith is a poet, fiction writer and biographer of Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Kenneth Patchen. His most recent work is Thoreau’s Lost Journal: Poems and Tu Fu Comes to America. He’s a professor emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and director of Bottom Dog Press. He and his wife live along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
