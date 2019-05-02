Women’s Hair

smoke rising from a campfire

deep scent of the seasons

sugar sprinkled on bread and butter

fingers interlacing hands

threads woven into a scarf of

black and red, brown and yellow

silk against the face

french curves inside themselves

dangling at the breasts

a crest of tender nakedness

touch the soul, kiss the sky

sweet Marys in a glass of wine

Larry Smith is a poet, fiction writer and biographer of Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Kenneth Patchen. His most recent work is Thoreau’s Lost Journal: Poems and Tu Fu Comes to America. He’s a professor emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and director of Bottom Dog Press. He and his wife live along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.