all the nameless saints

Photo by Edwin Foley, “Psyché and bed of Napoleon the First. French: style of the first empire, Chateau de Compiègne, France.” 1910 - 1911. Public domain.

de chirico’s shadows, late afternoon,

end of winter with sunlight as

weak as christ

gotta laugh when the

fist finds the child’s throat

gotta be some lesser god shooting

stray dogs

down by the river

it’s easy

not enough time in the day to

start worrying about the future

your father dies and then

your brother but

the bills still have to be paid

girlfriend keeps crying every

time you fuck her sister and

this is how the days pass

minutes scrape and hours bleed

a lifetime spent crawling through

sewers thick with disease is

more than some of us deserve

but you’d be a fool to think

you have a choice

you’d be a liar if you said that

begging for the pain

didn’t make you happy

or maybe it’s myself

i’m talking about here

John Sweet’s recent collections include Heathen Tongue (Kendra Steiner Editions) and Bastard Faith (Scars Publications).