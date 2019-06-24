Image: “The Intimates,” Rex Wilder, Nikon SLR, October 20, 2015, Venice Canals.

The absent-minded

Looks sheeting the nurses’

Faces are blasphemous

Here at sunny Lake Crazy.

I am condescended to

Like a walking diaper

At best, except it’s my head

That’s incontinent.

This woman, if I flirt

With her now, it’d

Be like the old man

In the wheelchair

Who pinches the nurse’s

Ass. For all I know

I’m limp all over.

She’d slap my wrist

While looking

At her watch & enter

The incident in her log.

I can’t even get

A pity face this morning.

Not even from

The man in the mirror.

Rex Wilder has published poetry in Poetry (Chicago), TLS (London), The Nation, The National Review, The New Republic, Yale Review, Harvard Review, Antioch Review, Ploughshares and many anthologies. Rex has published four books.

