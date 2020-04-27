Two Covid-19 Poems

“Pandemic Panic Pedestrian.” The normally packed Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas around 10:30 pm on March 23, 2020. Photo courtesy of John Winters Photography

1.

We keep our distance.

We need our space.

We work in separate rooms,

but we can zoom

right up to your face.

We are building up resistance

to each other. The diet

is what you would expect.

The streets are so quiet

you can hear the silence

buzzing like an insect.

We know how to protect

our face, our hands, from you,

an acceptable level of violence.

What else are we supposed to do?

I wish I could wash my hands

of you, grief, I wish

you came off with soap

and water, no longer

sickening, no longer

death I can hand

to stranger, or friend,

saying, “Hello, I share

this grief with you,

unaware that I do. There

it is, along with all it may

or may not do to me,

to you, yet to be.”

I scrub and scrub as if

this were dirt, not skin,

till I hurt, certain that,

grief, you are still

and always will be there.

Alan Altimont lives with his wife and daughter in Austin, Texas, where he has taught literature and writing courses at Saint Edward’s University for 35 years.