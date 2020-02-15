As the artist-in-residence of Heartshare Human Services of New York, I design many collaborative projects to complete alongside adults with disabilities. This is in addition to creating my own work and overseeing workshop participants’ individual art projects.

Sometimes I use my own pieces to inspire the collaborative works. Such was the case with the small jaguar fur painting featured here. I asked a group of five or six individuals to interpret my small acrylic painting to abstract what they saw in their collaborative piece. They worked on a 36”-by-48” canvas. I guided them in the process using acrylic, sponges and paintbrushes.

Once the painting was completed, we put it on display for a couple months before I brought it to another Heartshare group to further develop.

We completed the final iteration of the painting with origami paper, beads and excerpts from one of my comics.

Christine Sloan Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American author and interdisciplinary artist who lives in Brooklyn. Her books include Force Fed, Desert Fox by the Sea, Belladonna Magic, Water for the Cactus Woman and other titles. She co-edited Her Plumage: An Anthology of Women’s Writings by Quail Bell Magazine for Quail Bell, the art and literary journal she founded. 2020 will mark the release of Christine’s books Naomi & the Reckoning (Finishing Line Press), a novelette, and Heaven Is A Photograph (CLASH Books), a poetry and photography book.