Song for Daniel

“Baxter,” colored pencil portrait, Karahn Washington

Daniel, hi, how are you?

I hope you made it out

of that devil town, where

all your friends were

vampires just like you

said in your song.

Hope you meet Cobain

where you are going

so you could write a

song or two together.

Something like Walking

the Cow or Hey Joe.

And even if you have

no star in Hollywood.

I’m sure in Austin, Texas

there is a heaven and

there is a star for you,

just like you said.

Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal was born in Mexico and lives in Los Angeles, California, where he works in the mental health field. His latest chapbook, Make the Light Mine, was published by Kendra Steiner Editions. His first poetry book, Raw Materials, was published by Pygmy Forest Press.

Karahn Washington is an artist and writer from South Carolina.