Song for Daniel

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Daniel, hi, how are you?
I hope you made it out
of that devil town, where
all your friends were
vampires just like you
said in your song.
Hope you meet Cobain
where you are going
so you could write a
song or two together.
Something like Walking
the Cow or Hey Joe.
And even if you have
no star in Hollywood.
I’m sure in Austin, Texas
there is a heaven and
there is a star for you,
just like you said.
Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal was born in Mexico and lives in Los Angeles, California, where he works in the mental health field. His latest chapbook, Make the Light Mine, was published by Kendra Steiner Editions. His first poetry book, Raw Materials, was published by Pygmy Forest Press.
Karahn Washington is an artist and writer from South Carolina.