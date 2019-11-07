Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Art
Published on Dec 07, 2019

Let's Play (Vamos Brincar)

"Rescuing the games of the past is fundamental in that society where new technologies invade everything."

by Emanuela Franco
Published onDec 07, 2019
Let's Play (Vamos Brincar)

“Let’s Play” (“Vamos Brincar”) by Emanuela Franco

The photojournalism project “Let’s Play” (“Vamos Brincar”) aims to record images of children playing in the streets of Brazil. “Let’s Play” reviews the games currently forgotten by most children who live in large cities. Playing “paste-stick” (pega-pega), “hide-hide” (esconde-esconde), “seven sins” (sete pecados), among other games, are part of the tradition of some communities and societies of inland places. Rescuing the games of the past is fundamental in that society where new technologies invade everything. One of the focuses of the project is the social isolation of children living in large skyscrapers, locked up as a result of the expansion of urban violence.

Emanuela Franco is a Brazilian journalist with more than ten years of experience in Brazil and Europe.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with