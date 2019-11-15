“Seashell Translations,” watercolor on paper, 7.5 x 5.5", 2018, Kerry Hugins

I always loved his hands

Especially in the later years —

Holding and being held.

“Lefty” they called him when

young at handball and stickball in Bronx alleys;

Or when bowling as long as I

could remember.

Though short were the days

with classroom-rapped knuckles

for writing in that sinister way,

Later he made it right

Reading the world in

Newspapers, edition upon folded edition,

Drinking in sports’ stats and movie stars

With his daily milk.

I always loved his hands.

Daily they carved out a life

from beef or fish or plentiful poultry

— sometimes lean game

filled the freezer —

He was better than the best for butchers.

And in these special later years

He is not shy or ashamed.

Long we can talk,

his trade-worn fingers

intertwined with mine

as our lives have been.

He is not afraid to tell

me his feelings:

The puzzlements at the pain,

The gentle frustration

when the morning visit,

phone call

or bacon and eggs

Fade faster than the food’s aroma.

Or the brief anguish

When hand-to-pocket finds

no dollars

For paying the barber

I’ve taken him to.

And when I ask him

if his days are

monotonous, he says:

“This is my life now —

You have to be patient.

I have no reason to complain,

I’ve led a full life.”

And I am edified,

hoping those spiritual

genes have been

handed on . . .

Perhaps most of all

He has revealing hands:

They show me the parental pain

of letting go

What he most wants to

keep close.

How to keep letting go

While always receiving back

with gracious gratitude

— echoed in his lips —

Offering his hands when

needed or wanted

(“a gentleman” the ladies call him).

Through it all

One Lord, one ring

We’ve shared, though diverse

nuptial vows.

From his hand and once-broken heart

I’ve worn that band these many years

in hope of his

fidelity.

I always loved his hands

Especially in the later years —

Holding and being held.

Brother Tom Giardino, S.M., a vowed religious Marianist brother, is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and a graduate of the University of Dayton. He co-authored the books Shaping the Coming Age of Religious Life and Behind the Camera. In 2011, he published, The Promise and the Path: Starting and Sustaining Marianist Communities.

Kerry Hugins, a stay-at-home mom and lifelong artist, lives on the edge of the Hill Country in Austin. Her childhood was spent in the cities of Miami, Mexico City, Cape Town and Washington, D.C. The color pairings of native wildflowers she and her daughter find on hikes and imprinted on her memory from childhood in Mexico are reflected in her work.