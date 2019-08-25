How to Swim with Dolphins

First: Just don’t.

Dolphins don’t have bucket lists.

They don’t care about yours.

They get a little depressed

when you look timid

and scrunch up your shoulders like,

“OMG. I am so proud of myself

for doing this.”

Then jump in

feet first.

Afterwards,

when you tell your buddies,

you roll your eyes

and say,

“It was no big deal.”

And they press you,

asking if it changed you.

Because social media

tempts you with the treasures

of trips to Helsinki or

learning to play a banjo

or getting a civics award or

swimming with dolphins.

You want all of this.

But be warned:

Afterward, you’ll question

the arc of your life.

You’ll start dreaming

of the one who got away

near the beach

in Oregon

when you were barely 22. A boy.

Not a dolphin.

After you swim with a dolphin

you may Google

“Dolphin Trainer Certification Program”

even though

you live

200 miles

from a beach.

Then you’ll get depressed

and make a list of

the pros and cons

of getting rid of it all

and buying a tiny house

which you can drive

to any beach you want.

It’s all so much to think about.

So you get bold and

go down to the tattoo shop

that you’ve passed every day

for the last four years

on your way to work.

And you get your first tattoo —

a little one —

of a dolphin

inside your left wrist.

Mostly, don’t swim with dolphins

because they shouldn’t have jobs.

They should be with their friends,

not stuck inside a lagoon

becoming lazy and dependent

on a lousy-but-steady meal

of tasteless-but-plentiful fish.

If you meet a dolphin

someday,

you’ll make a connection.

But it’s not what you think

it probably is.

You think the dolphin

sees your soul.

You can finally say,

“I have a soulmate

who lives in the sea,

and who is very happy

to see me.”

You don’t realize

that it’s an Office Space dolphin

who thinks he’s made it to the big time,

hanging out with executive humans.

Everyone in this equation

seems to have made it big.

If you must swim with dolphins,

go 400 miles out to sea

not totally sure

if you’ll ever see one,

let alone meet one.

Go blind from

the water’s reflection

and sink under the weight

of a billion stars.

You still haven’t seen a dolphin.

But if you don’t head back

right now

you’ll die.

Because of weather,

and your poor lack of planning,

and the probability of panicking

if you actually get what you want.

So you make your way back to land

and then burn your stupid bucket list.

You’ve thought about this

way too much and

linger

on the thought that you could have stayed longer.

You come to your senses

and realize that you would have been

a true-blue castaway,

and the only thing you could do,

if you met a dolphin,

would be to kill it for food.

But none of that happened.

The list is gone.

There is a barbeque on Saturday.

If you don’t go,

people will stop sending you invitations

on Facebook.

You go because the host will fill you in

about his trip to Ecuador

where he ziplined

and drank hallucinogenic tea

that made him forgive his parents.

And you’ll go

because the invitation said,

“We’ve got tapenade!”

And that’s sort of your thing now.

You like taking pictures

of all kinds of tapenade.

But once you get there,

you’re obsessing

about your fucking bucket list

and you jump into the pool

to escape the chatter

and a 25-year-old woman

in a tankini

hands you her baby

so she can get a beer.

“My baby can swim,”

she says.

“Even if I throw him in the pool,

he’ll float right to the top,”

she says.

“Don’t worry,”

she says.

“He’s had lots of lessons,”

she says.

“You know, for safety.”

You smile nervously

and stick your hands flat

under the baby’s armpits.

But he wriggles.

He’s strong.

And then he kicks away from you,

smiling and flapping,

going underwater,

popping up for air.

He looks you in the eye

and you reach for him —

his skin is slick and cool,

vibrating with joy —

glowing in the sun.

Born in San Antonio, Jennifer Hill is a writer, editor and content developer living in Austin, Texas. She graduated with a BFA in Writing, Literature and Publishing from Emerson College, where she served as a poetry editorial assistant for Ploughshares. She has worked as a story analyst in Los Angeles, a reporter in Boston and a freelance writer and editor in Austin.

Image: “Carolina Beach,” 2016, Canon EOS 60D, Juliet Furst