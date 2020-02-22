Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash

In my son’s wide eyes I can see

the steeple of the church we left

after one too many dirty looks —

mosquito bites that you can’t scratch

and soothe — when we couldn’t shush him

and I can see him playing

all afternoon with a vacuum cleaner

and gazing out the window with wonder

at the gray power lines

while all the other kids

smeared cake on their faces

and ran through the sprinkler

at another birthday party

that he didn’t get invited to

and on his breath I can smell the mustard

that smothered his french fries tonight like

the hot dogs we bought at the ball park

when the summer sun melted him down

made him sputter I don’t need this!

You leave me alone! as the force of his foot

made the hot bleachers shake

and people booed us

—actually fucking booed us—

and we whisked him and his brothers away

without asking for a refund

though we’d only hit the bottom

of the second inning. We couldn’t

face the faces full of judgment of us

and pride over their kids’ home runs.

Some parents just don’t know how

to discipline their kids, said some guy

to his wife. Did I flash them a smile

full of Christ-like compassion?

I didn’t. I couldn’t. But I also didn’t

pray for God to smite them

with a hail of foul balls.

I bit my tongue and spat blood,

head down like a worn-out pitcher

about to be yanked from the mound.

Tom C. Hunley has published poems in South Carolina Review, Southern Indiana Review, Southern Poetry Review, Story South and Smartish Pace_._ What Feels Like Love: New and Selected Poems is forthcoming in 2021 from C&R Press.