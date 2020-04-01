Other Little Brother

Image: “Boy, You Can Talk” by John Weik

Boy, you can talk.

I hear you over the talking heads on tv news

who aren’t saying anything new anyhow

not like you

with your fresh eleven-year-old perspective:

“The politicians don’t really want to fix this.

They just want to raise money and get votes.”

I hear you in the van after church: “the Bible

says that Jesus had hair like a lamb’s wool,

which implies that he was black, so why

does the children’s Bible portray him as white?”

I hear you

at the city council meeting

undaunted by feedback

from the mic as you say

that new apartments in the neighborhood will mean

more traffic as you ride your bike

more crime when you’ve already heard gunshots

from two blocks away.

I hear you

reciting your award-winning poem

“When You Are Thinking Hard”

at the Poetry Society’s convention

and I hear “aww” and the applause

of grownup hands for your precocious wordplays:

“In Scrabble, you need to scramble

and when there’s tragedy, you need strategy.”

You can talk, and boy you’ll need to

intercede someday when Mom and I are gone

and your sister prays to “our fatherly heaven”

or orders “a plain hamburger” at Chick Fil-A

or when someone needs to translate

your brother into the language spoken

by a cop or a judge or some guy at the mall

who mistakes an autistic meltdown for fighting words.

Tom C. Hunley has published poems in South Carolina Review, Southern Indiana Review, Southern Poetry Review, Story South and Smartish Pace. What Feels Like Love: New and Selected Poems is forthcoming in 2021 from C&R Press.

John Weik is an artist living in Austin, Texas. More of his work can be seen at partysloth.org.