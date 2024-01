Ida B. Wells was an African-American journalist, abolitionist and feminist who led an anti-lynching crusade in the United States in the 1890s and later co-founded the NAACP.

Portrait of Wells by Austin artist John Weik. This is a detail from an original 11" x 14" work in ink on canvas board, part of a series called Cash Money that John completed this past spring. The entire series can be viewed here.