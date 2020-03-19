“Please Kick Me” by John Weik

drinking my tea

for what comfort it brings me,

I stand by the window

watching this half-hearted quarantine.

beneath me, the river

runs with white clouds,

its rippled alternative

of black against silver

like light in the morning

catching a badly scratched

frying pan.

there are people about

and cars wandering, though I must admit

there are fewer than usual;

a black fragment

of burned bacon, submerged

in what’s left of the fat.

John Weik is an artist in Austin. View more of his work at partysloth.org.