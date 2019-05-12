In the upper part of my body

A cognitive bell rings

From a dial-up connection of live wires

The modem is working just

To repeatedly provide the facsimile of

Barren and bald paths

Inner lumbering of daily freight

Coiling, clutching upward

There is no vivacity

The vital force has parasited

How do I inhale life?

My days and nights are bolted

Inside a brain cell

My voice has held back

It lays a plan to brawl my soul

Residing in my own skull

Dictates notes imitating my tone

I couldn’t disintegrate my recall

As my sullen shadow has left me

There remains Just I, me and myself

Why is my brain a black hole?

Could it not be a universe

Out of a constellation of migraine, tablets

Syringe, backache and insomnia?

Dream has become a dead pattern

As worn out as fossilized glow

Everything has become identical

Except the weight of consequence

That has variations of endurance

As I go through perdition

My imbalance will be rectified

Hang my remaining art on the wall

As after allotted time my gallery will end.

Sandeep Kumar Mishra is an outsider artist, poet and lecturer in English literature. He runs Kishlaya Outsider Art Academy. He has edited a collection of poems by various poets, Pearls, (2002) and written a professional guide book, How to Become a Teacher in Australia and New Zealand, (2016) and a collection of poems and art, Feel My Heart (2016). His work has been widely published.