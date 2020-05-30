More recommendations from San Antonio Review (Volume III | Summer 2020)

Login to discuss
Staff suggestions from San Antonio Review's third print edition.
I Never Left Home: Poet, Feminist, Revolutionary by Margaret Randall
The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex by Incite! Women of Color Against Violence
Opus in Progressu by David E. Matthews
Now Is The Time, a mixtape released by Breakaway Records in Austin in honor of Black Lives Matter
SHELTER IN TAPES Vols. I-III by Daily Worker
Passions of the Poets by Third Root
William O. Pate II is the founding editor and publisher of San Antonio Review. He lives in Austin.