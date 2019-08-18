“Dunraven Pass,” Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 2003, 16x20, acrylic on canvas, Brianna Keeper

Once it was a gradual thing to leave a place.

Today a whoosh and everything is gone—

the Rocky Mountains with their snowy glaciers

melting into lakes and rivers, preternaturally

blue-green, the skinny spruce and fir trees

threaded tightly in a tapestry, the unseen

presence of black bears and wolves

and wolverines—

all disappeared, and we are back

among our shaven hills,

beside our faded bay,

as if the startling waters

and the castellated mountains

never were.

And yet they are.

Somewhere in a country we can’t see,

glaciers still are blending into clouds

and melting to the earth without us standing

on the shore of Lake Moraine,

amazed.

Joyce Schmid is a grandmother and psychotherapist living in Palo Alto, California, with her husband of over half a century. Her recent work has appeared in Poetry Daily, Missouri Review, New Ohio Review, Antioch Review and other journals and anthologies.

Brianna Keeper is a painter living in Hunt, Texas, focusing on kayaking.