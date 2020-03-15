Giving the Finger to Mr. Death

Photo by Madeleine Maguire on Unsplash

Once a week it seems

I drive past St. Peter’s Church

and catch a parking lot full of cars.

No, not for the church but a funeral.

And each time I’m reminded of my age

and that this is how it will be.

I try to tell myself, I am ready

as I dart past the crowded lot.

Only lately a suited man

stands out on the street

offering purple death flags

to all who must pass.

I swerve to avoid him, only

this time he stares right at my face

and I gush a breath then thrust

my middle finger up and curse,

“Get back, you prick, Mr. Death!”

At the corner I’m stunned at myself

and know I’ve miles to go before I sleep.

Larry Smith is a poet, fiction writer and biographer of Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Kenneth Patchen. His most recent work is Thoreau’s Lost Journal: Poems and Tu Fu Comes to America. He is a professor emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and director of Bottom Dog Press. He and his wife live along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.