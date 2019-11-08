The tree line distant and still

“Jump on the Water,” 2007, digital black and white photograph, 2587 x 1733 pixels, Emanuela Franco

Closer than what I remember as the edge

of the earth with a sail cast out on string,

wavering in the wind, barely blowing

my father teaches me to fly.

I’m beneath a gnarled contortionist, shade

sporadic, sunburnt holes in leaf cover,

chain-link backstop all that’s left of childhood

on this old diamond where I grew wanting

to learn to fly with the alloyed birds

leaving Love Field. To leave I had to let

go and watch my sail sail over the forest

trim into memory, cry my father

next to me. The trees, the kite, the empty

spool, strung out of my hands. Sun has melted

all the way through. I am becoming less

in this crabgrass field of trinkets.

My kite’s tail shivers up the canopy.

Nicolas Visconti studies creative writing and has work forthcoming in Prelude Magazine.

Emanuela Franco is a Brazilian journalist with more than ten years of experience in Brazil and Europe. The photojournalism project “Let’s Play” (“Vamos Brincar”) aims to record images of children playing in the streets of Brazil. “Let’s Play” reviews the games currently forgotten by most children who live in large cities. Playing “paste-stick” (pega-pega), “hide-hide” (esconde-esconde), “seven sins” (sete pecados), among other games, are part of the tradition of some communities and societies of inland places. Rescuing the games of the past is fundamental in that society where new technologies invade everything. One of the focuses of the project is the social isolation of children living in large skyscrapers, locked up as a result of the expansion of urban violence.