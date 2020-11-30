The Orchid That Looks Out Our Living Room Window

Photo by Paulius Dragunas on Unsplash

does more than look;

it watches with

moisture collecting

in the hollow

of its wing

dewy anticipation

disguised by a hot pink hood

and in my case

sunglasses

a men’s visor

brave petals

turned bright petals

after five p.m.

when we come home

a helpless wild

crawls up its stem and

my face when I look

in the mirror

disarrayed

by my own wilting

momentary joy

fills the view;

it watches with

petals pleated

petals spread

brave palms

turned pallid palms

on Wednesdays

we drop ice cubes into its vase

how fast they melt

we watch it watch

the neighbors

sans curtains

put their groceries away

a hunch

to divert

its lip

sound of pond

nesting asphalt

outside our living room window

sound of hose

turning on

children willingly unshielded

living room window

opening

to let orchid

sit in light

door sounds

stir dorsal

does shy

sideways glance

outside our living room sounds

could make an orchid shimmy out of its vase

hurriedly;

late for greenery

outside in our chairs

when you ask

what I’m staring at so reticently

I respond

a hummingbird’s back.

Anna Ter-Yegishyan lives in Los Angeles with a background in English. Outside of pursuing her MBA, she writes whenever she can. Her poetry has appeared in Foliate Oak Literary Magazine, Westwind and FORTH Magazine.